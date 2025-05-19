Michigan: National Lawyers Guild honors the work of Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids

By Emerson Wolfe

Dearborn, MI – On Saturday, May 17, approximately 150 movement leaders, including lawyers, legal observers, community organizers and elected officials, gathered for the Legacy Dinner hosted by the Detroit chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

The fundraiser honored the work of west Michigan based Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, along with longtime movement lawyer Denise Heberle, and Detroit based audio engineers The Peoples Sound. Police misconduct attorney Andrea Ritchie, known for her work exposing state violence against oppressed nationality women, gave the keynote address.

In their introduction to honorees Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, National Lawyers Guild legal observer coordinator Lisa Carlson praised the group for their consistent efforts while remaining grounded in solidarity.

“In many ways, [Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids’] organizing reminds us that some of the most powerful work happens in smaller cities – outside the spotlight, and often without the recognition it deserves,” said Carlson. “They represent the heart of grassroots solidarity work: persistent, principled and people centered.”

Eight organizers from west Michigan traveled over two-and-a-half hours to Dearborn’s UAW Hall to receive the award on behalf of Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, which boasts a regular roster of over 30 active organizers. Speaking on behalf of the group, co-chair Cherie Stoll praised the National Lawyers Guild for their support of activists across the state.

“Grand Rapids police come out in force because they don’t want to give activists any room to build a movement. In order to make effective change, we need to organize mass support,” Stoll stated while accepting the honor. “The work of NLG and the presence of legal observers at our events makes individuals in our community feel safe to join us, which is indispensable to our broader goals.”

In 2024, four PSGR organizers were arrested for facilitating a march through the streets of downtown Grand Rapids to commemorate al Nakba Day. One additional PSGR organizer was arrested for similar charges in April 2025 in support of a Hands Off rally. The National Lawyers Guild provided legal observers during both events, and helped mobilize legal support for organizers.

In attendance at the dinner was Palestinian Congressional Representative Rashina Tlaib, who encouraged organizers to continue their good work, noting the importance of holding elected officials accountable for normalizing the Palestinian genocide. She praised Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids organizers for showing up consistently for Palestine despite political repression.

#DearbornMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #PalestineSolidarityGrandRapids #NLG