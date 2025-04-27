May Day 2025: Stand up for workers and immigrants’ rights!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On International Workers Day 2025, our mission is clear: Stand up for workers and immigrants’ rights. Since Trump’s inauguration, the people have not missed a beat. Battles have unfolded on many fronts. The people have marched to defend democratic rights, build the immigrant rights movement, fight discrimination, resist attacks on the working class, and to stand against the genocidal war in Palestine.

May Day started in 1886, when immigrant workers in Chicago launched an historic strike for the eight-hour workday and things came to blows at Haymarket Square. The people had had enough, and thousands flooded the streets to demand change. In response, the bosses sent their hired guns—the police—to crush the strike. The state had hanged four labor leaders. They weren’t criminals, they were champions of the working class. The executions lit a fire that spread around the world.

In 2006, May Day was reignited by the fight for immigrant rights. We were there, helping lead demonstrations of millions in LA, Chicago and across the country. The power of those mega marches revived May Day as a day of militant solidarity, and today the fight for immigrant rights is burning even brighter.

The Trump administration has carried out an onslaught of attacks and terror against immigrants and a wave of terror: detention camps, family separations, mass deportations, and even attempts to strip away birthright citizenship. He’s used ICE to target activists standing in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. His policies are designed to silence immigrant communities—especially Chicanos, Mexicanos and Central Americans—but the wave of protests and actions to stop deportations that are erupting across the country prove that resistance is growing.

Trump is making enemies of people from all walks of life, and his second term is hitting labor hard, too. Federal workers are being fired or laid off. He is trying to take away union representation from 700,000 federal workers.

It’s clear as day that the system is rigged for the rich. The people in power love telling us the economy is doing great. But for most working class people, who are getting squeezed tighter and tighter to make ends meet, something’s not adding up. Prices for the basic things that we need to live are skyrocketing and wages stagnate. The richest 1% treat the financial system like a casino, and Trump’s policies give the billionaires more and more money to play with. It’s a crumbling system, and no amount of ‘America First’ smoke and mirrors will save it.

The ruling class wants us to believe that capitalism is the best we can do, but we know better. We’re building a united front of everyone who has a bone to pick with Wall Street. The future we’re fighting for is a brighter one, where the people hold the power and the needs of the many come before the greed of the few.

Stop the Deportations!

Fight Trump’s Agenda!

Defend Federal Workers!

Stand with Palestine and Oppressed People Everywhere!

Down with the Billionaires, We Want Socialism!

