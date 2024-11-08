Make the U.S. ungovernable – Join FRSO

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

The re-election of Donald Trump and the dominance of Republicans in Congress sends a loud and painful message: the system is broken, and those at the helm don’t care about working people, oppressed nationalities, or the marginalized. We in the Freedom Road Socialist Organization understand that the time is now to channel our rage, dissatisfaction and hope for a different future into something revolutionary.

It takes revolutionaries to make a revolution, and the only way we step into our real power is by getting organized. We are an organization on the move, and we refuse to go backwards.

The past years have laid bare the cracks in a system that survives on exploitation, bigotry and oppression. The Trump administration has and will attack working people and oppressed nationalities. These attacks, and the calculated efforts to erode rights for immigrants, women and LGBTQ communities make it clear that capitalism is a failed system. It’s a system that serves the rich while exploiting the rest.

Eyes are opening across the country, showing more people than ever that we can’t simply “reform” our way out. Real change means replacing this decaying system with something new.

FRSO is committed to this struggle – and we’re committed to winning. In this moment, hiding or staying quiet will not get us where we need to go. We are here to build a movement capable of uniting people from all backgrounds to stand against the attacks that are coming and fight for a system where the working class holds power: socialism.

Fortunately, we’re not starting from scratch. We learn from the revolutionary struggles around the world where the people have fought and won, and so we are unapologetically Marxist-Leninist. We know that every successful revolution has been driven by organized, principled and unyielding struggle.

This fight is bigger than any one person, policy or presidency. It’s about creating a society free from exploitation, where wealth and resources benefit the people, not a greedy few. Now is the time to stand up and join the movement to make this country ungovernable for the ones that thrive on inequality and oppression.

Visit the FRSO website at frso.org, read our statements, see what we stand for, and join the fight for a future worth fighting for.

#PeoplesStruggles #Trump #FRSO #Statement