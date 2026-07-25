Madison, WI: Struggle to get justice for Corey Ruiz continues

By staff

Madison, WI – Three days after the brutal July 22 murder of Corey Ruiz by the Madison Police Department, the city continues to mourn. At the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin, protesters are still occupying the street. Hundreds of candles and flowers cover the ground where his life was stolen. All four roads are blocked by barricades and city trucks. The sentiment is firm that they will not leave until justice is achieved.

As the sun beats down on the concrete, in rolls a large statue of a raised fist, which formerly occupied George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Constructed and delivered by a collective of independent artists, the statue was delivered as a symbol of solidarity and resistance to police violence.

#MadisonWI #WI #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #CoreyRuiz