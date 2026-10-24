By staff

Baton Rouge, LA – On October 16, students at Louisiana State University (LSU) mobilized at the Board of Supervisors meeting to demand an end to LSU’s recent attacks on Title IX. While students gathered inside to speak, other supporters held a rally directly outside the meeting.

The protest was organized by a coalition of organizations including Students for a Democratic Society (LSU SDS), Injustice Reform, Feminists in Action, Tiger Prison Project, Freedom Road Socialist Organization and Tigers Against Sexual Assault.

During public comment, board members repeatedly interrupted Ziad Eissa, vice president of LSU SD. Eventually, the board had police forcefully remove him from the meeting. They also removed three other members of SDS who were waiting to give their comments. This meeting had a significant increase in police repression in comparison to previous ones, with officers from the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and even an undercover officer from the local sheriff’s department.

When supporters learned that their fellow students were denied the right to speak, the rally outside intensified. Students ensured that their voices could be heard from inside the building. Chants like “LSU you can’t hide! Protecting rapists is a crime!” “ Hey hey! Ho ho! The BOS has to go!” and “LSU what do you say, how many girls got raped today?!” could be heard from inside the building while the board met.

The rally raised demands for the cultural centers on campus to be restored to their full capacity. It also demanded the restoration of Title IX offices like the office of engagement, and that LSU expel Damien Shanklin and all other rapists on campus. Students criticized the LSU administration for escalating its clearly racist, sexist and homophobic actions under Trump.

“Across the nation, universities and police work hand in hand to protect rapists, bigots and racists, while punishing students who dare to fight back. Why? Because the capitalist ruling class feeds on oppression,” explained Enola Guyer, a speaker from Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Despite heightened police presence at the event, protesters made it clear that they will not quit fighting against the university administration’s repression.

“We want Landry’s lapdogs to know that we know who they are, we know what they stand for, and we will not stop fighting until our demands are met!” said Guyer as she closed out her speech.

The coalition has planned a week of action from October 19 to the 23, with a range of activities from an open mic night to a sit-in, closing out with a rally to demand that LSU expel Damien Shanklin. Shanklin is a rapist who was allowed on campus with no consequence, and permitted to play for LSU’s football team even after a LSU investigation determined he raped another student.

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