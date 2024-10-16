LSU students hold rally for October 7, hand deliver demands to university president

By Ryan Spalt

Baton Rouge, LA – On October 7, 30 Louisiana State University students rallied outside of their student union to resist after one year of Israel's ongoing, lethal siege on Gaza. Students were rallying to not only honor the martyrs of Palestine but to draw attention to the ways the university has worked to financially support and legitimize Israel. They also protested the Israeli and U.S.-backed escalation, which is expanding the war to Lebanon and other parts of the Middle-East.

Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized the march. They pointed to the GoMed Consortium. This is a collaboration between Israeli and Louisiana universities, including LSU, meant to develop “more efficient” and “greener” oil drilling methods. These methods steal oil from Palestine and bring that same technology to the Gulf of Mexico. LSU also received a $27.5 million grant, referred to as the “Future Use of Energy in Louisiana (FUEL) initiative.” This grant will partner with big oil companies like Chevron, Shell, and Exxon Mobil that have been paying billions of dollars to Israel to acquire drilling licenses. With these demands, SDS also called for LSU to disclose how the university spends tuition money and other funding.

After rallying, SDS led a disciplined march across campus to their president and administrator's office to hand deliver their demands. Upon arriving at his office, protesters placed copies of the letter on the windshield of President William F. Tate IV’s car. They also gave a stack of letters to the front desk of his office. Students stood outside and read the letter using amplified sound.

They voiced the following demands, reprinted here:

“One, LSU must disclose all financial records and divest accordingly, including endowments, donations, mutual fund portfolios, and all other holdings and investments made by LSU. Two, LSU must cut all ties with companies that profit from Israel’s genocide. This specifically includes Chevron, a company that pays billions of dollars to Israel to acquire oil drilling licenses. Additionally, LSU must look closely at their partners for the FUEL initiative and cut ties with all companies that are profiting or supporting Palestine’s occupation. Three, LSU must release a statement of condolence for their Palestinian students and staff and condemn the genocide that has claimed more than 40,000 lives and caused the destruction of every university in Palestine. Four, LSU must back out of all academic collaborations with Israeli universities, including the GoMed Consortium. Five, LSU must condemn Delta Tau Delta’s blatant display of racism that caused anguish for Palestinian students who have been directly impacted by the bombings in Palestine.”

Earlier in the fall, the fraternity Delta Tau Delta hung up a banner outside of their house that read, “What does Nicholson and Palestine have in common? Getting bombed.” This banner compared LSU’s rival football team and the genocide in Palestine. It sparked anguish and outrage among LSU’s Palestinian students. The university did not respond to students demanding a public statement on the matter.

Before students finished their march, they sang The Mighty Mighty Students, including the lyric, “President Tate, you're a lazy lazy bastard, for cutting a check, and sitting on your ass!” Students delivered this message after President Tate’s salary doubled over the year and the university’s motion to increase student’s tuition.

As the march ended, SDS announced they would not be surrendering or giving up, despite the university’s apathy. LSU Students are ready and inspired to continue their fight against administration.

