LSU students deliver petition against compact agreement to president’s office

By Ashley Schmittle

Baton Rouge, LA – Louisiana State University (LSU) students marched from the Student Unioin to the president’s office on Monday, November 10, to deliver a petition demanding that the new LSU president reject Trump’s compact agreement.

Wade Rousse is set to become president of LSU on Monday, November 17. He has close ties with MAGA-supporting Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

The compact agreement offers preferential federal funding to universities in exchange for implementing conservative policies in line with Trump’s agenda, including cutting DEI, erasing LGBTQ students’ rights, rejecting international students, and attacking free speech on campus.

“To accept such an agreement is to betray the very university you claim to serve, to betray the students, the faculty, the campus workers, and to destroy the institution’s autonomy,” said Zane Sutor-Benfield, a member of LSU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

The petition, circulated by LSU SDS, garnered over 500 signatures.

Despite attempts by the LSU Police Department to bar students from delivering the petition, two members of SDS were able to hand it directly to Trey Jones, the vice president of legal affairs and general counsel at LSU, who promised to leave it on Wade Rousse’s desk when he starts next Monday.

“We will hold him to this promise, and we will be back.” said Sutor-Benfield.

