LSU SDS condemns Jeff Landry’s executive order to fly the MAGA flag for Trump’s inauguration

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Louisiana State University Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

On Monday January 20th, LSU SDS led a march on the capitol with other organizations to unite in opposition to Trump’s backwards agenda. Days before, our reactionary governor Jeff Landry issued an executive order that encouraged all Louisiana residents to raise a “Make America Great Again” flag in celebration of Trump’s inauguration. He also participated in this by flying a MAGA flag in front of his mansion.

SDS understands Trump’s presidency will come with attacks on immigrants, queer people, reproductive health, unions, education, free speech, and much more. We are in complete opposition to his policies and are committed to uniting all students against his backwards attacks. We also understand that America has never been great, it is a nation that was built off the slavery and brutalization of black people that continues to this day through mass incarceration and police brutality. It began with the genocide of Indigenous peoples, stealing their land and still denying them the right to self-determination. This nation is the embodiment of imperialism that promotes blood-thirsty wars that destroy the environment and facilitate the continuation of genocides. We condemn the claim that America has ever been great, we don’t have to look too far back in history to see this is false.

We find his order ironic and in contradiction with a previous executive order he signed. Over the summer, he implemented an order that states the State Capitol and the public departments and institutions of the state would only fly flags that are recognized by Louisiana law. The mansion is funded and maintained by our tax dollars for the governor, a representative of the state, meaning it should fall under the ordinance of this executive order. Additionally, the MAGA flag is not one of the flags that are recognized by official Louisiana law.

Flags that can be flown by the executive branch agencies or offices include:

Military Flags of the Armed Forces

Louisiana National Guard Flags

The Flags of Louisiana

An official flag of a state department, university, or agency that contains the name or symbol of that state department, university, or agency

By flying the MAGA flag at his office, he reveals himself to be a hypocrite and demonstrates his disregard for his OWN executive orders when it promotes HIS agenda and HIS free speech. Landry had no problem with 200 riot cops that attacked Loyola and Tulane students for their encampment and use of their free speech that dared to directly confront their administrations involvement in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians. Instead, he praised Tulane President Michael Fitts for arresting his own students and sending in tanks to intimidate his students at three in the morning. He applauded the arrests of 21 students and community members, which led to the suspension of 4 students. He endorsed these attacks on students because he opposes free speech and backs any efforts to suppress it.

Landry has proven himself to be an enemy to education by supporting attacks on student’s free speech and signing a ludicrous law that bans “critical race theory” in public schools, a concept that he wrongly defines and is not taught in schools. This law only serves to accelerate his racist agenda and promote his bigoted ideology in schools. We must resist his attacks on education, and that includes standing against his push to normalize “MAGA ideology.” Trump’s goal to dismantle the Department of Education will end public funding for schools and instead give parents vouchers to send their children to private and charter schools. This privatization of education means children can be taught backwards material, and it will lead to significant spikes in tuition prices, making education a thing only rich families can afford. The end of the Department of Education could also mean no more financial aid for college students, and with the planned tuition hikes at LSU in the fall, education will become less and less accessible.

LSU SDS condemns Landry and Trump’s agenda, and we will remain dedicated in our fight against attacks on minorities and our education!

