Loyola University suspends student for exercising free speech

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the Liberate and Unite New Orleans Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) statement on the suspension of Carson Cruse.

On December 13, Loyola University student and SDS member Carson Cruse was suspended for speaking at the Port of New Orleans public hearing in October. Carson was there supporting New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) and their demands which included that New Orleans stop shipping arms to Israel, ends its ties to the Port of Ashdod in Israel, and to suspend its contracts with entities that do business with Israel, i.e. Møller-Mærsk.

During his time speaking, Carson called out Sharonda Williams, Loyola’s General Counsel and a member of the Port of New Orleans Board, for punishing protesters and supporting the genocide as a member of the board. As retaliation, Williams reported Carson to Loyola for allegedly “promoting an unregistered student organization.”

This is yet another blatantly obvious attack on student free speech as Loyola attempts to quell our opposition to the genocide in Palestine.

This code of conduct report resulted in Carson’s suspension from Loyola and banning from campus until May of 2025, when he was set to graduate.

Carson was previously on probation for attending the Popular University for Gaza encampment, where he was arrested but subsequently found not guilty on all charges. Despite the not guilty verdict, Loyola upheld his disciplinary probation feeling as though they are above the law.

Sharonda Williams’ position as a port board member shows that Loyola and administrators of Loyola have very direct ties to Israel. Loyola giving their students sanctions and suspensions for speaking out against Loyola’s ties to genocide is a clear sign of administrative overreach and free speech suppression.

SDS stands for free of speech and demands that Loyola immediately reinstate Carson Cruse and drop all current sanctions on students for Palestine activism.

