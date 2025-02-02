Louisiana State University students rally against firing of law professor over free speech

By Ryan Spalt

Baton Rouge, LA – On Tuesday January 28, about 20 students gathered in front of Louisiana State University (LSU) Law Center to demand the university reinstate Professor Ken Levy.

Levy was suspended for criticizing Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and explaining Trump’s presidency would have implications for certain amendments to the constitution during one of his lectures.

Professor Levy’s attorney, Jill Craft, explained Levy revealed he was a Democrat and expressed a dislike for Trump. However, Craft believed Levy said nothing to warrant suspension.

Students stood on the steps of LSU’s law center holding signs that read “Leave Levy alone!” and “Protect free speech!” while listening to Kristen Graham-Winkles, a current student of Professor Levy, speak.

“This is the second time in just two semesters that a professor has faced reprimand for nothing more than expressing a progressive viewpoint,” said Graham-Winkles, referring to a similar incident that resulted in the Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry publicly demanding LSU take action against law Professor Nicholas Bryner. Bryner expressed his dislike for Landry and Trump, and the university moved to launch an investigation that is still ongoing.

The news of Levy’s suspension was met with outrage from students who had taken his courses. Peach Hadley, a former law student of Professor Levy, said, “The truth is, Professor Levy and I didn’t always agree politically. But that was the thing about Levy. He didn’t care. He genuinely, out loud, encouraged students to express opinions that those students knew he might not agree with.”

Graham-Winkles stated, “Political conformity is being demanded, intellectual diversity is being crushed, and dissent is being punished. How valuable is admission and graduation from an institution that is unabashedly taking these actions?”

The rally at LSU’s Law Center was followed by a student-led march to the president’s office to hand-deliver a petition demanding Professor Levy’s reinstatement, a public apology, and full transparency on the investigation. The petition had collected over 750 signatures in just five days. As the crowd of students approached the office, LSU Police Department could be seen barricading the doors.

One law student attempted to enter the building to hand the petition to the front desk but was denied. The crowd began to chant “Shame on LSU!” and “Let him hand in the petition!” Winston DeCuir, vice president of Legal Affairs and the general counsel for LSU, exited the building to greet the students, saying, “As law students, I actually think it’s important that you voice your opinion and speak out. I remember being a student myself and engaging in similar activities. I will definitely deliver this to the president.”

Two days later, a Louisiana district judge ordered LSU to reinstate Levy through a temporary restraining order lasting from January 30 till February 10. This will allow Professor Levy to return to his position and prohibits LSU from taking any action against him. Decuir, LSU VP of Legal Affairs who had taken the student’s petition, submitted his letter of resignation after being asked to leave by the university.

Professor Levy’s reinstatement, although temporary, demonstrates the importance of struggling against administration and proved that LSU students are capable of winning their demands. Students are prepared to continue to fight any attacks on free speech the university will throw their way.

