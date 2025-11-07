Louisiana State University students protest IDF event, surround Student Union

By Ryan Spalt

Baton Rouge, LA – On Wednesday, November 5, about 40 Louisiana State University (LSU) students gathered outside their Student Union to protest the “Triggered: From Combat to Campus” tour by Students Supporting Israel, which featured an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier. The tour drew similar protests at Tulane University earlier in the week.

LSU police arrived shortly after the demonstration began as students entered the building, chanting “Shut it down!” and banging pots and pans. Protesters chanted outside the room where the event was taking place for about 15 minutes before more police arrived and began forcefully shoving students outside.

Students then began to march around the building, attempting to reenter at every entrance. Inside, police could be seen running to block each door as the students circled the building. During one attempt, an officer slammed the door so forcefully, it broke and would no longer close properly.

Students continued to circle the building, banging on windows and chanting. As the event ended, students split up to cover each entrance to confront the IDF soldier as he left. He was stopped as he attempted to exit out of a loading dock. Students chanted “Shame on you!” and “You can’t hide! You’re committing genocide!”

“LSU invites war criminals on campus, but we won’t welcome them here. Long live the student intifada!” said Ziad Eissa of Students for a Democratic Society.

#BatonRougeLA #LA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #StudentMovement #SDS