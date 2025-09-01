Louisiana State students stand up against Trump’s agenda, place demands on school's administration

By Margo Wilson

Baton Rouge, LA – On Friday August 29, Louisiana State University (LSU) students and community members rallied on the steps outside of the student union building, despite poor weather, to stand up and fight back against Trump’s attacks on higher education. Students demanded that the LSU search committee, appointed by Governor Jeff Landry, not select another university president who will further attack DEI, immigrant students, and cultural centers.

Attendees held signs that read, “Defend DEI,” “Protect our cultural centers,” and “Money for education, not deportation.”

“What we need is an LSU president who actually puts students first, who actually represents us instead of Trump, Jeff Landry, or his wealthy donors. We want a president who cares about education and helping students achieve, instead of extracting more and more of our money into his bank account,” Gabriela Juárez of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) said.

Between speeches, the crowd chanted “Not Trump, and not the state! Students decide their fate,” “Landry, we see your intent! No MAGA president” and “Trump hear us loud and clear, immigrants are welcome here!”

Library worker and United Campus Worker (UCW) member Amir Portier delivered a speech emphasizing that workers, professors, and students at LSU all stand united against the right-wing agenda being carried out by both Trump and Governor Landry. He urged students to continue standing up and fighting back.

“UCW will continue to support the student movement on campus and their fight to stop Landry from selecting another GOP yes-man university president,” Portier of UCW said.

SDS plans to mobilize for every search committee and administration meeting on campus.

“We can only win if we work together. United we stand, divided we fall. The Republicans are united. Let’s show them that we are too!” Zane Sutor-Benfield of SDS concluded.

#BatonRougeLA #LA #StudentMovement #Trump #NoKings #SDS #UCW