Los Angeles: When we fight, we win! Sam Carrera is free!

By Sol Marquez, Gabriel Quiroz Jr and Fátima Austin

Los Angeles, CA – “Thank you to all for the support of the Teamster and beloved Centro CSO member Sam Carrera. Through the combined hard work, the LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman rejected the case against Carrera. Carrera was one of three arrested by LAPD on February 18,” noted a statement from the Chicano community group Centro Community Service Organization.

On the evening of February 18, LAPD Hollenbeck Division officers brutally assaulted and arrested multiple members of CSO. Sergio Flores, Sam Carrera and a minor individual were beaten with batons, shoved, and, without warning, arrested.

CSO members were leaving their monthly public meeting when LAPD responded to a mental health situation. The incident was directly outside of the meeting location, which is at Boyle Heights City Hall. A mentally ill man was holding a metal pipe and LAPD responded with weapons drawn and pointed at the man. After LAPD eventually arrested the man, CSO members were trying to get to their cars in the parking lot when the LAPD prevented them from going home. When tension rose between LAPD and CSO members, the officers attacked, clubbing and knocking over members of the crowd.

After the arrests, CSO and allies mobilized: two emergency protests, a call-in to the LAPD Metro jail, and a national call-in to pressure District Attorney Nathan Hochman to release Sam Carrera. That call was put out by the Committee to Stop FBI Repression (CSFR), with assistance from Freedom Road Socialization Organization.

Calls poured in all day to Nathan Hochman, filling the inbox multiple times. Due to the efforts of those who participated and protested, the CSO 3 are free

But the fight is not over. Sam Carrera could still be charged at any time. And LAPD Hollenbeck police have zeroed in on the Flores family.

Sergio Flores is being charged with a felony, 405(APC), but has done nothing wrong. LAPD Hollenbeck division murdered Jeremy Anthony Flores, the younger brother of Sergio Flores, in cold-blood on July 14, 2025. The Flores Family has been fierce in their fight for justice, and LAPD Hollenbeck is feeling the pressure. This is why they attacked the CSO meeting attendees. CSO will mobilize until the bogus charges on Sergio Flores are dropped.

Three other CSO members have been previously attacked by the government: Carlos Montes, Verita Topete and Alejandro Orellana. None of them did anything wrong. CSO asks that all who are interested in joining the fight to ensure that the charges on Sergio Flores be dropped now, stay connected with them. There will be many more events to follow.

Drop the charges now on Sergio Flores! Victory for the CSO 3!

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CentroCSO #Featured