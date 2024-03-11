Los Angeles: Pro-Palestine protesters assemble at Oscars

By Sol Márquez

Hollywood, CA — A protest of 60 people gathered, March 10, near the Oscars to disrupt, chanting, “From the sea to the river, Palestine will live forever!”

“As one of the biggest awards shows in the world, broadcast live to nearly 20 million viewers in over 200 territories around the globe, the Oscars presents a perfect opportunity for Israel to conduct yet another massacre while the world is distracted, like the Super Bowl Massacre in February,” said Kareem Youssef, a leader in USPCN’s Southern California chapter. “But we will not allow that to happen. The Academy will not be allowed to conduct business as usual and maintain a facade of normalcy during a genocide.”

U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Centro CSO, National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), Black Lives Matter LA, Free Democratic Palestine Movement, and International League of Peoples' Struggle (ILPS) organized the protest at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

This joint action by organizations from the Palestinian, Chicano and Black liberation movements exposed Hollywood’s active support of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and its retaliation against anyone in the film industry who speaks out against Israel’s atrocities and war crimes.

Gabriel Quiroz Jr of Centro CSO stated, “We’re here to shut it down! No business as usual while a genocide is happening in Palestine at the hands of Israel with the help of U.S. funding. Chicanos are here to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people's right to determine their own future. Just like Chicanos have the right to determine their own future here in Aztlan, cars are backed up for blocks as we have been causing a disruption.”

#LosAngelesCA #FreePalestine #ChicanosForPalestine #ShutDownTheOscars #CentroCSO #USPCN #BLMLA #NAARPR #ILPS #Featured