Los Angeles: Jeremy Flores angelversary

By Derek Mejia

Los Angeles – On July 14, Centro CSO and the family of Jeremy Anthony Flores, along with allies, gathered at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights to honor Jeremy's life on his one year Angelversary. Flores, a 26-year-old Chicano, was shot and killed by officers from LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division on July 14, 2025.

The vigil for Flores began with setting out flowers, photos, candles and handmade posters It was followed by a small program of speakers from local organizations and other impacted families.

Magda Gutierrez, a member of CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, spoke out against the LAPD Board of Police Commissioners recent ruling that the killing of Flores was “within LAPD policy.” Gutierrez further spoke on the need for Community Control of the Police in Los Angeles saying, “We can follow in the footsteps of cities like Chicago and demand community control of police. We have the right; we should have the right to hire and fire police. We should have the right to hold these officers accountable for their actions.”

Karina Lopez of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) spoke of the killing of Flores and other Chicanos in the Southwest as a symptom of national oppression, “What we are seeing today with police brutality, with the deportations, and with ICE killing our community members is a continuation of national oppression. With that we have to fight for our liberation. We have to fight for the liberation of Chicanos. We have to fight for community control of the police.”

Isabella Rivera, mother of Jeremy Flores, speaking about the vigil and the effects of her son’s killing a year later she said, “Marking the first anniversary of Jeremy’s passing, beyond reliving the pain of his absence, was a celebration of his life featuring the food he loved and how he would have wanted it to be. I felt a sense of fulfillment having accomplished this with the help of my children, Centro CSO, and the community. We will continue to fight for Justice for Jeremy Flores.”

Throughout the program, speakers and community members chanted, “Justice for Jeremy Flores!” and “Jail killer cops!”

DeAnna Sullivan, mother of David Sullivan, killed by Buena Park police in 2019, shared words and condolences with Isabella Rivera, the mother of Jeremy Anthony Flores. Speaking about the lack of police accountability she said, “Who is holding the police accountable? Not the chief, not the DOJ. Police are not held accountable at all.”

Afterwards, community members were invited to share Jeremy’s favorite foods with the Flores family. These included tamales and panes con pollo, a traditional Salvadorian dish.

Centro CSO has been on the ground in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles fighting back against police crimes for over ten years. To stay updated, follow them on social media under the handle “CENTROCSO”

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