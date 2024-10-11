Los Angeles: Centro CSO October 7 solidarity rally for Palestine

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On October 7, dozens of community members from Boyle Heights and East LA gathered at the intersection of César E Chávez Avenue and Soto Street in Boyle Heights for a Palestine solidarity rally. The rally marked the one year anniversary of the U.S.-funded Israeli genocide in Palestine that began October 7, 2023. Since then, Israel has murdered over 41,500 Palestinians in Gaza and over 2000 in Lebanon.

The solidarity rally began at 5:30 p.m. with chants started up by Gabriel Quiroz Jr of Centro CSO. Chants calling for support for the Palestinian resistance and an end to the genocidal attacks being carried out throughout the region by Israel echoed in the streets.

Lucy Amaro, another member of Centro CSO, took up the megaphone and led the crowd in chanting “Israel bombs, USA pays! How many kids did you kill today?” Amaro said, “It is upsetting that the United States government is funding the attacks on Palestine when that money should be sent towards funding things like natural disaster responses, like what is needed in Florida.”

The first group of speakers included members from Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Union del Barrio, La Raza Unida, and Committee In Solidarity with the People of El Salvador LA.

Shamier Isshay, a Teamster and member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, gave a speech that condemned the government of the United States for funding genocide and ignoring the demands of the people, “For a year while this genocide has been ongoing the world has been screaming free Palestine, but those in Washington keep ignoring our screams and keep funding Israel.”

After these initial speeches the large crowd marched and chanted in English and Spanish. Passersby honked and shouted in support of the rally.

After marching around the intersection for about 20 minutes, the crowd reconvened at the starting point for another round of speeches. Michael Williams of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles gave a speech that highlighted the solidarity that exists between the Black, Chicano and Palestinian movements for national liberation and self-determination. Vice presidential candidate Dr. Melina Abdullah gave the final speech calling for continued support for Palestine and collaboration between the different movements gathered at the rally.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #CentroCSO #Featured