Los Angeles: Boyle Heights rallies against Trump

Los Angeles, CA – On November 6, close to 50 people gathered for a rally against Donald Trump and his reactionary agenda following his election. Taking place at the intersection of Soto and 1st Street in the predominantly Chicano neighborhood of Boyle Heights, the protest drew attention to the need to organize against Trump’s expected attacks on workers, immigrants, women, and other oppressed peoples.

To beat back Trump’s attacks, speakers called for a broad front against the attacks on immigrant rights, workers' rights, and Chicano and Black people. The rally also included passionate appeals for international resistance to imperialism and solidarity with Palestine.

Celina Jauregui, a member of Centro CSO, made clear that activists are prepared to fight against Trump and the Republican administration, stating, “For the next four years we are ready to continue to protest, continue to organize, we will continue to demand change, and we won't stop until we see that change!”

Eloisa Galindo, a member of Eastside Padres Contra Privatización, advocated for acknowledging immigrants' vital contributions to society, criticizing the exploitation and intimidation tactics employed against them, stating, “However, he [Donald Trump] is doing business with capitalism to terrorize immigrants, people who are just doing their jobs.”

The event was organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) and Centro Community Service Organization (CSO). CSO is an organization that fights for immigrant rights, police accountability, and public education in Boyle Heights and East LA. Together they denounced Trump's policies, which have previously resulted in more injustice and inequality.

Hannah Keith, a rank-and-file Teamster and member of FRSO, spoke firmly to the crowd emphasizing the common hardships of the working class against political leadership that disregards their demands. She went on to call her trans brothers and sisters to take a stand and join the struggle. “The time to come out of the closet is now! The community needs you, Centro CSO needs you. FRSO needs you. I know it's scary, but they can't kill us all and believe me they want to. Choosing to stay silent now because you are afraid is abandoning the rest of us to our fate. The fight for our generation is now!”

After listening to these empowering speeches, protesters marched around the corner holding a banner of Centro CSO that read “Lucha contra Trump. Legalización, no deportaciones” (Fight against Trump Legalization not deportation.) As the protesters marched around they chanted “Israel, Israel, USA! How many kids did you kill today!” y “¡Aquí estamos, y no nos vamos! ¡Y si nos echan, nos regresamos!”

CSO is also part of the Legalization for All (L4A) network and due to the Trump administration vowing to take stronger measures against the undocumented, Los Angeles will continue fighting any future attacks.

