LASD Deputy Remin Pineda gets probation for killing David Ordaz Jr.

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – In a criminal court hearing on November 19, former Los Angeles Sheriff Deputy Remin Pineda was given the outrageous sentence of two years of probation, 250 community service hours, and 180 days of suspended county jail time for the killing of David Ordaz Jr. in 2021. As part of the plea deal, Pineda forfeited his right to hold a peace officer position or owning a gun.

On March 14, 2021, David Ordaz Jr. was experiencing a mental health crisis and his family called 911 to receive support. Four sheriff deputies arrived at the scene outside the Ordaz family home and rather than administering aid, escalated the situation. Despite the cries of the Ordaz family, the deputies murdered Ordaz Jr. Sheriff Deputy Pineda was eventually charged with two felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under color of authority. Deputy Pineda had continued to shoot Ordaz after he had already been shot by other deputies and was on the ground bleeding.

During the November 19 court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dibble proposed a plea deal of no contest with no prison time, along with probation, for Pineda. This plea deal had previously been proposed by the DA’s office and rejected by judge Michael Pastor in 2023.

When the Ordaz family received word of the proposed plea deal, they mobilized with Centro CSO a press conference and call-in to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. The family demanded justice and called for Deputy Pineda to receive prison time for the killing of David Ordaz Jr. The family considers a plea deal with no jail time unacceptable and spoke out at a press conference the day before the hearing.

The courtroom at the LA Criminal Courts was full, with family and supporters showing solidarity with the Ordaz family. Hilda Pedroza, sister of David Ordaz Jr., addressed the judge during the hearing, asking for prison time or a public trial so that the public can see the video of the tragic killing. Emily Ordaz, his daughter and co-chair of Centro CSO’s police accountability campaign, said that for a deputy to not receive jail time after such an egregious case would signal to law enforcement in Los Angeles that they could kill with impunity. David's father also spoke in Spanish, asking for justice for his son.

After Judge Mark Arold, himself a former sheriff deputy, approved the plea deal and sentencing, the Ordaz family spoke to the news media. Pedroza stated that the decision had ended any hope in the justice system.

The East LA Sheriffs continue to kill young Chicanos in East LA. For years, Centro CSO, a community organization in Boyle Heights and East LA, has supported families who have lost loved ones killed by the ELA Sheriffs and helped lead the fight for accountability.

On Saturday, November 23 at 12 p.m., Centro CSO will be hosting an educational event about how to join the struggle against the sheriff’s department. The event will take place at the Rising Youth Club/East Los Soul, 324 N McDonnell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 9022.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #DavidOrdazJr #CentroCSO #Featured