LAPD SWAT tampers with evidence after killing of Chicano man, family protests

By Marisol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA – On the morning of July 14, a 26-year-old Chicano named Jeremy Flores was murdered by LAPD Hollenbeck killer cops.

Flores was sitting in his work van in Boyle Heights. LAPD received a call of a person allegedly armed with a rifle and officers opened fire at about 8:30 a.m., striking and killing Flores upon contact. This happened near the intersection of Spence Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The cops then called for unnecessary backup. Heavily militarized SWAT arrived on scene, with armored BearCats resembling military tanks. After arriving, SWAT gave orders to the already deceased Flores, then fired tear gas at him. His body was slumped over in the seat. bullet holes visible on the windshield. After wasting much more time, Flores’ body was dragged out of the van. His body lay all day in the blistering sun until he was finally pronounced dead by the LA Fire Department. No emergency medical aid was ever rendered to him.

The very next day, Flores’ family protested his killing. The protest was held at the site where his life was taken. Organized by the Police Accountability Committee of Centro CSO, it was emceed by CSO member Chris Bernadette and Freedom Road Socialist Organization member Luis Sifuentes.

Speaking during the protest, Flores’ older brother Sergio Flores said, “All we want is justice! At the end of the day, it’s just LAPD and LASD. They’re the gangs with a badge who should be held accountable.”

“They didn’t just kill Jeremy – LAPD murdered him,” said Paola Mendez, Flores’ girlfriend. “They fired round after round, more than enough to take his life, and then left him bleeding on the ground for hours without aid, without concern. Jeremy may have been in mental distress, but he was a human being. He deserved compassion, not bullets. As if that wasn’t enough, SWAT and LAPD were caught attempting to erase evidence directly from his body. I want the truth. I want accountability. I want justice – for my Jeremy!”

Zach Beckstrand of CSO’s Police Accountability Committee said, “We demand justice for Jeremy. We demand the officers who fired the shots that killed Jeremy be jailed. We demand that all body-worn camera footage be released unedited in its entirety. Release the names of the killer cops! We also demand community control of the police and an end to police killings of Raza.”

Plans are to continue mobilizing against LAPD Hollenbeck’s latest killing of Jeremy Flores. For those wanting to get involved with Centro CSO, message them on all social media platforms at CentroCSO or via email at [email protected].

#LosAngelesCA #CA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #KillerCops #OppressedNationalities #ChicanoLatino #CentroCSO #Featured