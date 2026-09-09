LAPD shoots Chicano man in Boyle Heights

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Monday, September 7, Los Angeles Police Department officers shot a 44-year-old Chicano man named Zimran Canas in Boyle Heights. LAPD claimed Zimran was holding a tree trimming tool and walked towards the police officers. LAPD, like most police departments, is known to lie and try to villainize who they kill in an attempt to cover up their murders.

Centro CSO members mobilized to the area after the shooting in an attempt to talk to family members and neighbors. Some neighbors directly contradict the claims made by LAPD; a witness said they did not see LAPD officers offer any medical attention to Zimran Canas.

This makes it at least 21 Chicanos shot in Boyle Heights by LAPD Hollenbeck Division since 2015, with many of those shot being killed. Centro CSO has been on the ground in Boyle Heights fighting back against police killings, alongside the impacted families.

Derek Mejia, chair of Centro CSO’s Police Accountability Committee, was on the ground, “It’s important for us to be out here connecting with impacted families. We see time and time again that LAPD responds to mental health crises with excessive force, and they immediately get to work creating a narrative that works for them and not the victims or their families. We will continue to demand answers on what happened to Zimran Canas, and we will demand justice alongside the family.”

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