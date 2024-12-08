LAPD attempts to shut down opposition at new LA district attorney’s inauguration

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On December 3, when newly-elected pro-police Nathan Hochman was sworn into office at the Hall of Justice as district attorney, members of Black Lives Matter-LA, Centro CSO and other LA activists arrived to protest Hochman’s agenda.

LAPD aggressively attempted to shut down protests of the swearing in ceremony, which was led by actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, a delegation from Centro CSO and BLM-LA stood strong and made their vocal opposition loud and clear. The LAPD attacked demonstrators and arrested a young Black father from People’s City Council and a pastor with BLM-LA. The LAPD grabbed and confiscated Centro CSO’s portable megaphone.

It was clear the LAPD and new district attorney did not want any opposition at the ceremony held in front of the DA building. Even with this brutal crackdown, the Chicano activists with Centro CSO and Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles held their ground and continued to agitate and were able to push the police back. They continued to chant and hold up signs in the face of this repression. They shamed attendees of the district attorney inauguration who were leaving, all dressed in expensive suits and wearing designer clothes, just like the district attorney himself, who was born and raised in Beverly Hills.

LA County’s new DA had campaigned on reversing all progressive reforms from the last four years, including bringing back gang enhancement sentencing. Although LA county jails and courts are already full of working-class people, mostly Black and Chicano, Hochman says he will prosecute and jail people for low-level crimes.

Centro CSO denounces this blatant aggressive attack on our members and allies and will voice this at the LAPD Police Commission meeting.

The theft of the Centro CSO’s megaphone is a big loss because it is the only one they have. If you would like to donate via Zelle to help replace their megaphone while they go through the process to get theirs back from LAPD, you can Zelle them at “[email protected].” Please put “MEGAPHONE” in the memo.

