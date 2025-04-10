Lafayette refuses to back down in the face of right wing violence

By Tavish Bryan

Lafayette, IN – Around 1000 people circled the Tippecanoe County Courthouse on April 5 as part of the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest. The protest was organized by Greater Lafayette Indivisible and joined by an unexpectedly large number of people.

Amidst the energy of the protest a man named James Jordan, along with his wife Jessica Dee, came to a stop in their truck as protesters crossed the street in front of the courthouse.

This was no innocent occurrence. Jordan and his wife Dee, according to now deleted social media posts, have a history of attending rallies with malicious intent and this rally was no different.

Social media posts by Dee indicate that the duo intended to counter-protest the rally.

“This couple has a documented history of harassing protesters, LGBTQ+ individuals, Black residents, immigrants, and other targeted groups,” said AJ Dunn, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

As Jordan and Dee came to a stop in their truck, Jordan exited the vehicle and began to harass protesters.

Aggressively invading personal space, shouting, repeatedly attempting to enter the crowd, and grabbing at people’s belongings, Jordan became a whirlwind of threats to the safety of the protesters.

In defense of those protesters, Jeremy Marks, a rally participant, headbutted Jordan after he had tried to grab a woman in the crowd.

After this Jordan retrieved a rifle from his car and began to threaten protest marshals and demonstrators alike, pointing the firearm at several people.

All the while, Jordan’s wife Jessica Dee screamed transphobic slurs at AJ Dunn.

The police were called and Jordan, as well as Jeremy Marks, were arrested.

Rifle-welding Jordan was released from police custody the same day with the Lafayette Police Department stating he had “acted in self-defense.”

Jeremy Marks was released on bail and is awaiting trial.

In response, local organizations and the community in Lafayette have gathered at city hall and called for the arrest of James Jordan. “People have gathered so much video, photographic, and eyewitness evidence and are sending it to the police as well as pressuring LPD and city officials to take action,” said AJ Dunn.

An investigation of Jordan has been reopened as the couple has fled town in a cowardly attempt to dodge accountability.

The people of Lafayette have shown they refuse to back down against violent Trump supporters and are not afraid to fight back. FRSO joins the people of Lafayette in calling for the arrest of James Jordan. We must stand up against violent reactionaries and protect each other.

The local community is gathering funds for Jeremy Mark's legal fees.

FRSO will be at the West Lafayette City Hall on May 5 to demand a safe haven resolution be passed to protect gender affirming care for patients and providers, and will be out in the streets on April 19 to continue the fight against Trump.

Follow us on social media @frso_indiana and follow @lafayetteindivisible to stay up to date.

