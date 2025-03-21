LA postal workers protest threats to privatize postal service

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Thursday, March 20, postal workers in Los Angeles joined a national day of action to protest against the government’s threat to privatize the U.S. Postal Service. The theme of the protest was “U.S. mail is not for sale.”

Workers from various postal locations rallied and marched at the entrance and along the sidewalk at a post office on Central Avenue, waving homemade signs at the cars passing by and handing out informational flyers to workers who were walking into the station.

The day of action comes after the Trump administration has threatened to transfer the U.S. Postal Service, which currently operates as an independent agency under the executive branch, to the control of the Commerce Department. This could allow for privatization, which would likely raise prices and limit access to services in certain areas.

“Rain, sleet or snow the mail always goes,” said Tarsha Davis, a four-year USPS worker and American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Local 64 shop steward who works out of the Central Avenue building, “I’m here to protect the postal service, to make sure the people still have the service as well as employees having their jobs. Family and homes are gonna be affected in so many ways, whether it’s workers getting a check in the mail or people receiving the mail.”

Workers are concerned that if the USPS were to be privatized, the service would be motivated by profits rather than providing an essential service. Tyatta Jordan, an 18-year USPS worker and APWU Local 64 shop steward said, “U.S. mail is not for sale. We have to protect the people’s post office. We want to make sure that we keep our jobs, we want to keep it a public service and we don’t want to turn it into a business where they raise prices.”

Jordan is also concerned that privatization would threaten the rights they have as union workers, stating, “It can affect our union because if we go private they can lay off people, they can get rid of our CBA [collective bargaining agreement] and union all together. Without the union we stand no chance.”

