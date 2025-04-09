Kokomo rallies against billionaires Trump and Musk

By staff

Kokomo, IN – On Saturday, April 5, hundreds of people gathered at the Howard County Courthouse in Kokomo as part of the nationwide “Hands Off!” protest organized by Operation Blue Horizon, a subcommittee of the Howard County Democratic Party.

Protesters rallied against billionaires Trump and Elon Musk and demanded an end to the racist and reactionary attacks on working people and against the genocide in Palestine.

Along with these demands, protesters decried the recent furlough of 900 United Auto Workers (UAW) jobs at Stellantis factories in Kokomo and other plants in Michigan.

Speakers railed against the recent price hikes in medication and called for the need for healthcare.

“We have come to a point in this country where pharmacists and doctors are having to steal from the companies that own them just to give medication to the sick and poor people,” said Seth Wenger of Operation Blue Horizon, telling the crowd about the struggles he faced getting insulin as a type 1 diabetic after Trump removed price caps on medication put in place by the Biden administration.

“We are not free if we die of preventable or easily treatable illnesses,” said Natalie Guestbourne, a local teacher.

The crowd of hundreds marched loud and proud around the Howard County courthouse, unfazed by the cold and persistent rain. Chanting and waving homemade signs, the people of Kokomo made it clear they’re fighting back no matter the conditions.

“The time is now to unite like never before. Capitulation is contagious, but so is courage. That is not to say we will sacrifice what we know to be right and good. That genocide, like what's happening in Gaza, and Yemen, and Sudan, and others, is never acceptable,” said Natalie Guestbourne.

“Israel continues to starve, bomb, displace, ethnically cleanse and imprison Palestinians all across the West Bank and Gaza in full view of the world and with U.S. military, political and economic support,” said Tavish Bryan of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Kokomo refuses to back down in an era of increased repression and attacks by the Trump administration.

Whether it’s attacks on education, social security, healthcare, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, federal workers, or Palestine, the people of Kokomo are standing up, rain or shine, and refusing to be silent.

Operation Blue Horizon and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) are mobilizing and planning for another protest on April 19. The time is now to be bold, stand up, and fight back.

To stay up to date with protests in Kokomo, follow @frso_indiana and @operationbluehorizon on Instagram.

#KokomoIN #IN #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #HandsOff #FRSO #OperationBlueHorizon