Killer cop Melvin Potter found with long history of violence

By Brandon Pink

Atlanta, GA – After the killing of Devon Anderson by Atlanta Police Department Officer Melvin Potter, more acts of violence and misconduct by Officer Potter have been made public as the family of Devon Anderson continues their struggle for justice.

On the night of August 5, 2024, in South Fulton County, Devon Anderson was trying to de-escalate a situation outside of a club when off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Melvin Potter shot him three times with his service weapon and killed him. After the shooting that took Devon’s life, Officer Potter refused to take a blood alcohol test and was charged with obstruction of justice. He was out of jail that same night and he remains on the force.

For the family of Devon Anderson and the community, what may be even more troubling is learning that the night Officer Potter killed Devon Anderson is not the first time Officer Melvin Potter was in trouble or even refused to take a breathalyzer test since becoming an officer.

Community organizers began investigating Potter's record only to find multiple incidents that show a pattern of Officer Potter’s reckless and violent behavior. Starting as early as 2018 he was under investigation for domestic violence while in a relationship with a female Atlanta Police Department (APD) officer who was pregnant at the time. Key points highlighted in the incident details describe Potter grabbing and ripping the female APD officer’s shirt and lifting her and throwing her outside. In another incident described by the victim, Potter visited her apartment, grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her against the wall in an attempt to intimidate her. Potter was not charged as a result of the investigation.

Then in June 2021, Officer Potter was pulled over for driving over 100 miles per hour by a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy. According to the bodycam footage, Potter identified himself as an Atlanta police officer and said, “We’re on the same team.” When Potter refused a blood alcohol test, a field sobriety test, and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car he was driving, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Potter was convicted of DUI in a Coweta County courtroom the next year.

After that, Officer Potter was caught on body camera in June 2023 aggressively grabbing by the neck and taking an unarmed individual to the ground. In the footage, Potter can be seen using his handcuffs as brass knuckles and repeatedly hitting the unarmed man in the face three times while screaming and cursing at him. Despite the clear use of excessive force, the investigation that followed stated that Potter had not done anything wrong in his conduct.

Nearly two years after the killing of 38-year-old Devon Anderson, it was revealed to his family and community members, at the June 22nd Atlanta Public Safety Committee meeting, that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had concluded its investigation and no criminal charges will be filed by District Attorney Fani Willis’ office. APD says they will continue their internal investigation while Melvin Potter remains on the force.

“It seems like we are talking about an extremely dangerous man who I wouldn't trust to protect anybody in this city, I’m wondering why we are keeping these people on staff when they have very clear records of being a danger,” said City Councilmember Kelsea Bond, addressing the APD deputy chief present at the Public Safety Committee meeting.

The investigation into Officer Melvin Potter’s record shows not only that his actions put everyone in the community in danger but also that he has continued to evade accountability, thanks to his uniform and badge. The family of Devon Anderson, their fight for justice, and their demands to have Officer Potter fired and indicted is a step towards accountability and building a safer community.

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