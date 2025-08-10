By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Over 100 community members gathered at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, August 9, to demand justice for William McNeil Jr.

McNeil was brutally beaten by a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) officer after a traffic stop in February 2025. The officer shattered McNeil’s car window, forcibly removed him from the vehicle, and assaulted him. The protest, organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) in collaboration with McNeil’s family, amplified calls for accountability.

Xavier Green of the JCAC told the crowd, “Jacksonville police do not serve and protect – they occupy and terrorize. They carry out the same mission as the overseer’s whip: control by any means necessary, in defense of white supremacy.”

Attendees chanted “Justice for Will!” between speeches from family members and organizers. McNeil’s family praised his character and shared how traumatic the experience has been for him.

Despite pressure from the community, including a coalition letter signed by multiple organizations, the state attorney’s office has yet to reopen the investigation.

Jamil Davis linked the struggle to liberation theology, calling this injustice a “table-flipping moment” for the community. “Just as Jesus flipped the commerce tables,” he said, “what’s being sparked now is a revolutionary moment.”

The JCAC remains committed to fighting alongside Will and his family for justice. They are also continuing their campaign for a Public Safety Committee, which would help hold violent officers accountable.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #JCAC #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality