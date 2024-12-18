Johnston family faces day 1 of trial, NOPD witness denies knowledge of restraining order

By Antonia Mar

New Orleans, LA – On Tuesday, December 16, over 30 supporters packed the Orleans Parish Criminal Court in support of the Johnston family, who faced their first day of trial for false felony kidnapping charges. At the request of the family, supporters showed up in blue to show solidarity in demanding justice for Jrue Kenner.

During a summer visitation in 2023, Jrue told medical professionals and his mother that he was repeatedly sexually molested by his father. Like any mother would, Jaime went to the police for help. Each time she attempted to report the crime of sexual abuse, the NOPD arrested her. Ultimately, her entire family was arrested and jailed on over $200,000 bond.

Jaime Johnston is charged with principal to simple kidnapping, and her mother and father, Phyllis and Gerard Johnston, are charged with simple kidnapping. Before the trial began, the charges that prosecutors brought against Jaime’s partner were dropped.

In opening arguments, the Johnstons’ defense argued that the Johnston family should be acquitted because any time Jaime Johnston had Jrue in her custody, she was legally allowed to do so by court ordered protection for her son. On September 29, 2023, the night that Jaime was arrested and jailed on false kidnapping charges, Jrue was still under the protection of a restraining order against his father for sexual assault. This order was still in place until 11:59 p.m. on September 29. Jaime was arrested at 8.p.m that night.

State prosecution called five witnesses to the stand, including NOPD Officer Kristendant Alvarado, who was responsible for putting the arrest warrant out on the Johnstons. During the defense’s cross-examination, Alvarado admitted he did not know or did not recall knowing that there was a protective restraining order for Jrue at the time of the family’s arrest. Alvarado’s admittance reveals NOPD’s negligence of proper documentation and investigation before destroying this family.

The trial will continue on January 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. in Section A of Orleans Parish Criminal Court. Supporters should once again wear blue to pack the court and support the family in demanding #JusticeforJrue.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #InJusticeSystem #PoliceCrimes #JusticeforJrue