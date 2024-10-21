Jill Stein attends weekly WAMM St. Paul Palestine protest

By Sarah Martin

St. Paul, MN – On October 19, Jill Stein, presidential candidate for the Green Party, stopped by the weekly Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) Solidarity Palestine bannering. Stein stopped by to show support for the Palestine solidarity movement on the way to her Green Party fundraiser.

For over a year, every Friday, community activists have steadfastly came to the busy intersection of Summit and Snelling Avenues in Saint Paul to call for an end to the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza and for a free Palestine.

The intersection was filled with chants like “They call it a war, that’s a lie, it’s systematic genocide.” Protesters held Palestine flags and signs calling for divestment and an end to U.S. support for genocide. Passing motorists responded resoundingly positively with their unending honks.

At the rally, Naomi Donadieu, of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, said, “As vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor, Tim Walz argued, ‘The expansion of Israel is an absolute, fundamental necessity for the U.S.’. But is it really a necessity for those of us who work waged labor for a living? Who scrape by paycheck to paycheck? Who have no ill will towards our brother and sister abroad? No! It is only a necessity for the fat cats sitting on the board of Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Caterpillar, who count their millions gained from bombing and crushing children.”

Meredith Aby, a member of the MN Anti- War Committee and an educator, closed out the rally, stating, “We have a task. We have to raise the level of consciousness in this country about the genocide. The media won’t do it. We have to do it. Genocide is not a single issue voting issue. The money I need to teach my kids is being spent on the other side of the globe killing kids.”

WAMM organizers pledged to “continue to come to this corner every Friday not only because it’s right thing to do but because their fight is our fight.”

#StPaulMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #JillStein #Palestine #WAMM #GreenParty