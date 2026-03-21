Jacksonville SDS holds teach-in on the Black Panthers

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Wednesday March 12, Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society held a teach-in on the history of SDS and the Black Liberation Movement.

The multi-national crowd of attendees were taught about the lives and contributions of three influential Black Panthers, those being Assata Shakur, Dr. Huey P. Newton and Chairman Fred Hampton, and their contributions to the student movement today.

Attendees spoke about the misrepresentation of Black liberation movements within media and education, as well as the tactics used by the Black Panther Party that are seen in political organizing today.

Discussion of the influence of the Black liberation movement has on local Jacksonville organizing shed light on the of inspiration that each leader provided to political organizing to this day.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #StudentMovement #BlackLiberation