Jacksonville remembers Sonya Massey, continues fight for civilian oversight

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Monday, July 29, around 75 attendees gathered at Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing Park in Jacksonville for a vigil honoring the life of Sonya Massey.

Speakers pointed out how tragically common it is for police to kill people in the communities they claim to protect and serve. The need for a Public Safety Committee in Jacksonville was a common sentiment from community members who spoke at the vigil.

“It is unacceptable that Black people have to live in fear of being harassed and killed by police even when they are the ones who called them,” said event co-organizer Kiana Blaylock. Community members chanted, “Say her name – Sonya Massey.”

Organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, speakers from multiple community organizations, including the Transgender Awareness Project, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Take Em Down Jax, UNF Students for a Democratic Society and the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity network reflected on the loss of Sonya Massey.

After a moment of silence, event organizers encouraged vigil attendees to get involved for the fight for civilian oversight through a Public Safety Committee in Jacksonville.

#JacksonvilleFL #Jax #JCAC #UNF #UNFSDS #SDS #SonyaMassey