Jacksonville protests Trump’s racist agenda following election

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On November 7, Jacksonville community organizers gathered at the courthouse to denounce the recent election of Donald Trump as the 47th resident, following his victory.

More than 250 people joined the protest, chanting, “When Trump says get back, we say fight back!” Speakers addressed the flaws in the U.S. electoral system, with Michael Sampson, of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, stating “it doesn’t matter which party is in power, we have to demand a People’s agenda.”

Jpess Machin of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization noted, “Kamala and Trump unfortunately have more similarities than differences. They are both pro-Israel, pro-NATO, pro-sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, pro-police, and more.” Machin went on to critique the Biden administration’s billions in funding for Israel, which has fueled imperialist violence in Palestine.

The election in Florida also brought key ballot measures for Florida voters, including Amendment 4, defending the right to abortion, and Amendment 3, proposing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Both received majority support – 57% for Amendment 4 and nearly 56% for Amendment 3 – but Florida’s undemocratic 60% threshold for ballot measures blocked their passage. Maria Garcia, member of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, called this a “shame,” saying, “Governor Ron DeSantis spent over $50 million of taxpayer money trying defeat abortion rights, yet Amendment 4 got more votes than he got last election!”

Event organizers called on attendees to join an organization and contribute to the struggle against capitalism and imperialism, emphasizing that the fight for justice, human rights, and liberation would continue, regardless of the electoral outcome. Many groups attended the protest, including the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, UNF Students for a Democratic Society, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and Take Em Down Jax. The demands of the protest were endorsed by multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter.

These demands were end of police brutality; no to mass deportations and legalization for all; standing up for LGBTQ rights; free Palestine and stopping U.S. aid to the Israeli war machine; stopping the attacks on reproductive freedom, and standing with student rights to free speech.

Organizers reaffirmed that the people united will never be defeated and committed to ongoing resistance against Trump’s agenda.

