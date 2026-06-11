Jacksonville, FL vigil for Rashaud Martin

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Friends, family, and concerned community members gathered at Riverview Park on Saturday, June 6, to honor the life of Rashaud Martin.

The vigil was planned by A Mother’s Cry, a Jacksonville Community Action Committee coalition of family members who have lost their loved ones to police violence.

The afternoon was filled with music, poetry and reflection. Loved ones spoke on their fond memories and held balloons in Rashaud’s favorite colors. They also lamented that they are still looking for answers and justice.

On October 24, 2025 his family called for help during a mental health crisis. Rashaud was diagnosed with schizophrenia eight years before. Rashaud was Baker Acted (involuntary mental health examination and detention) by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Despite his mother receiving a call that he had arrived for care, Rashaud died in JSO custody in transport to the hospital. He was never admitted. Rashaud was 32 years old.

Despite eight months of the family’s demands, JSO has still refused to release body-worn camera footage of the incident.

“Raushaud Martin was someone’s child. And to deny anyone the closure of knowing why someone so important was taken from them– is a purposeful tactic to delay the inevitable fist of justice. But that is exactly what it is– inevitable,” said Moriyana Nieves, a speaker for the Jacksonville Community Action Committee.

For these grieving family members, Rashaud’s story is all too familiar. As a result, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee has taken up their fight for an emergency mental health response team in Jacksonville, Florida.

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