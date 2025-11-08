Fight Back! News

Jacksonville, FL students protest war criminal Brett McGurk speaking event

By staff

Students opposing war criminal speaking on campus.

Jacksonville, FL- On Tuesday, Nov. 4, former national security advisor Brett McGurk made an appearance at University of North Florida (UNF) for a talk on “Geopolitical Hotspots.” McGurk as a security advisor was an advocate of the U.S invasion of Iraq and is a staunch advocate of the collective punishment of occupied people of Palestine.

Jacksonville Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) organized a silent demonstration in response to his appearance holding signs immediately outside of the university center.

Signs seen at the demonstration read, “No welcome for war criminals” and “McGurk starves children.”

