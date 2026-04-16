Jacksonville, FL rally demands a mental health team, not cops, to respond to mental health crises

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On April 14, dozens of community members gathered on the steps of Jacksonville City Hall to demand the establishment of a permanent professional mental health team to respond to mental health crises, instead of police.

In 2025 the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was responsible for more than five killings while responding to mental health crises. Concerned community members and mothers of the victims of this police violence led by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee made their voices heard.

Protesters demanded the creation of permanent mental health emergency response team professionals, for officers on mental health calls to radio-confirm deescalation and non-lethal force only, and consequences for cops that use excessive force.

“Mental health episode should not be a death sentence,” said Amelia Moss in her speech representing the Jacksonville Community Action Committee.

After the rally, the group headed into the city council chambers to reiterate their demands in the meeting's public comment section.

During the comment section of the meeting, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee showed solidarity with sister organization Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network by demanding the trumped-up politically motivated charges on fellow organizers be dropped.

Despite attempts at intimidation by city council members and the police, the people made their voices heard.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #JCAC #PoliceAccountability #InjusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities