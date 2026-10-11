Jacksonville FL rallies in support of Palestine on October 7

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Marking the third year since Israel escalated its genocide in Gaza, on October 7, the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, organized a rally at the Saint John’s Town Center mall to bring attention to the fact that Israel continues its massacres of the Palestinian people and to demand that the U.S. stop sending aid to the Zionist state.

Since the ceasefire has taken effect, Al Jazeera reports that Israel has violated it at least 5147 times. These violations include shooting at civilians, raiding residential areas, demolishing at least 273 properties and bombing/shelling Gaza at least 1109 times. All this has resulted in the deaths of almost 1500, the injuries of over 5000 and the detainment of 198 Palestinians.

Starting in the evening rush hour with many cars passing by and showing support, the rally kicked off in the heart of the Saint John’s Town Center. JPSN invited a broad coalition to attend, including the UNF chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance, Jax Democratic Socialists of America, and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Speakers and chants focused on the demands to end U.S. aid to Israel´s genocide as well as showing solidarity with the Palestinian people. Conor Cauley of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “What October 7 revealed to us, is the fact that the U.S. is nothing more than a greedy, warmongering empire and Israel is its cruel genocidal proxy state. It is now clear to us that we share a common enemy in that empire. While we have to beg year after year for better jobs, better healthcare and better education, our government not only ignores our pleas but sends billions of our own tax dollars to aid in Israel’s genocide.”

Conor continued, “The FRSO is proud to stand with the Palestinian people and their resistance, and we demand an immediate end to all US aid to Israel! Because we know the masses do not want to pay for genocide! We don't want war with Iran! And we don't want war with Lebanon! What we want is a free Palestine!”

Many people held signs demanding “Genocide out of Jax” and displayed flags to show solidarity with the Palestinian, Iranian and Lebanese people.

Sara Mahmoud, a long time organizer in the movement for a free Palestine and currently with JPSN, told the crowd, “We take pride in the heroism we saw during Al-Aqsa Flood, when the Palestinian and the Palestinian people alone broke through the largest open air prison and completely upended the status quo as it relates to Palestine; because the first time in our history, the popular sentiment of the world, including here in the belly of the beast, is with our people in Palestine.”

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