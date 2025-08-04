Jacksonville, FL protest demands justice for William McNeil

By Kenya Smith

Jacksonville, FL – The Jacksonville Community Action Committee, the Families of William McNeil Jr and Charles Faggart, along with dozens of other community members gathered at the steps of State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office Saturday, August 2. The emergency rally was in response to the viral video showing the brutalization of William McNeil Jr. during a traffic stop. They demanded the reopening of the investigation into McNeil’s case, and justice for all victims of police terror.

McNeil Jr. was pulled over on February 19, for the minor traffic violations of not having his headlights on in inclement weather and not wearing a seatbelt. This “routine” traffic stop was escalated by Officer Bowers when he broke McNeil’s window and punched him in the jaw. One of the speakers at the event, McNeil’s uncle, said, “I have been an activist for a long time. I never thought I would be standing up here fighting for the rights of my nephew.”

When protesters first arrived at the state attorney’s office they were met with heavy police presence. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had about six officers and squad cars blocking off the block and several other surrounding areas. They had several officers monitoring in the parking garage across the street as well as about ten officers circling the area on bicycles throughout the rally.

Sierra Jones Frishman of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee said during the rally, “We don’t need the police to keep us safe, we keep us safe.” There were speakers from organizations across the city all chanting the same thing, “No justice! No peace! No racist police!”

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee with support from the family sent an open letter signed by over ten community organizations to Melissa Nelson’s office, including Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, Florida For All, and Black Voters Matter.

The McNeil family, with support from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, will be having a rally for William on Saturday, August 9, 10 a.m., at Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing Park

