Jacksonville, FL October 7 rally in solidarity with Palestine

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On October 7, over 100 community members gathered outside the Dames Point terminal of the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). These folks answered the call put out by the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN) to “Rise Up For Gaza!” and to get “Genocide out of JAXPORT!” on the two year anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood.

Sara Mahmoud, the chair of JPSN, kicked off the rally, stating, “Two years. two long years, the people of Gaza have endured, while the U.S. and the Zionist entity continue to wage genocide. In those two years, the official reports count our martyrs at over 67,000, but that’s only what’s been reported. There’s thousands still under the rubble, thousands being starved, and Israel is adding to these numbers every day.” The crowd erupted in a unanimous “shame!”

Members from a wide coalition of organizations gave speeches and led chants. Echoes of “Free free Palestine!” were followed by chants of “There is only one solution! Intifada revolution!”.

The location of the rally, JAXPORT, is the largest port by volume in Florida, and the 14th largest container port in the United States. Another member of JPSN spoke on why the protest took place there, “Not only is the U.S. fueling the genocide, but the fueling is happening in our own backyard. JAXPORT, the port right behind us, has contracts with Maersk and ZIM, two logistics companies that are well-known for transporting U.S.-made weapons to Israel. We know for a fact that parts used for F-35 stealth-strike fighter jets are being loaded and transported to Israel by Maersk and Zim to later be used to drop bombs on Gaza. The Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network calls for JAXPORT to terminate their contracts with Maersk and ZIM, and to get genocide out of Jaxport!”

Signs demanding “Genocide out of JAXPORT!” and “Hands Off Gaza!” were raised high in the air outside the port. Numerous cops and port security guards watched and listened to the protesters chanting “JAXPORT, drop your cargo! We demand an arms embargo!”. As dock workers were leaving and entering the terminal gates, members of JPSN were handing out flyers and asking them to join the fight for a free Palestine.

A member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) said: “ For two years, Palestine has been unavoidable, Palestine is the litmus test, and it is a cutting edge of people's movements today that are carrying us forward towards liberation here in the imperial core.”

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine