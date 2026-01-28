Jacksonville, FL: Mothers and families of JSO police crime victims demand meeting with Jax Mayor Deegan

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On January 24 families who have lost loved ones at the hands of the Jacksonville Sheriﬀ’s Oﬃce rallied at James Weldon Johnson Park, outside of Jax City Hall. The event, organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, centered on shared frustrations over delayed investigations, a lack of communication from authorities, and narratives that misrepresent their loved ones.

The families detailed a common experience of seeking basic facts, such as autopsy reports and investigative findings – only to face procedural delays and silence. This collective frustration has sparked a new eﬀort to organize directly among the aﬀected families to address what they describe as a systemic failure of accountability.

The families of Charles Faggart, Rashaud Martin, Devon Gregory, Reginald Boston Jr, and Alquan Suydam, along with other families negatively impacted by police violence in Jacksonville all rallied to remember their loved ones.

Chants of “Justice for Charles” or “Justice for Rashaud” could be heard all through the area. Someone from each family addressed the crowd, demanding answers.

The newly formed Families Coalition is forming with clear demands – Jax cops stay out of mental health crises, timely release of all information to families, and civilian oversight over the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office through a Public Safety Committee. They gathered to push back against characterizations of their loved ones, insisting the public deserves a full and honest accounting of each incident.

Organizers from the Jacksonville Community Action Committee stated the rally highlights a shift from the often depicted “isolated” cases to showing this is a systemic issue across the city. The growing coalition plans to bring its demands directly to city, leveraging collective power to challenge the current process and continue the demand for community control of the police.

Yvonno Kemp, mother of Reginald Boston Jr. who was killed by JSO in 2020, ended the program reading a letter on behalf of the mothers to Mayor Donna Deegan, pushing that she meet with the families.

The rally ended with a candlelight vigil where emcees yelled the names of the lost loved ones, with the crowd chanting “Say their name!”

The families and the JCAC vowed to keep up the fight.

