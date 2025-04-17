Jacksonville, FL: Death and detention off our doorstep

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On April 8, a coalition of organizations led by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) gathered once again at the steps of City Hall, to denounce the city’s plans to build a new billion-dollar jail. About 30 community members attended the press conference and rally before entering City Hall to address the council directly.

This opposition is due to issues regarding mass incarceration, police and state violence, redlining, housing insecurity, immigrant safety, and the outrage caused by city council approving a morgue in the Brentwood neighborhood. This morgue was built despite Brentwood residents’ objections toward the construction of a morgue, and it was built less than 500 feet from a school.

Since 2024, when Councilman Ron Salem formed a committee to discuss the funding and relocation of a new jail, the council has made its best attempt to keep this project quiet and out of the public sphere. It is for this very reason that the JCAC has been adamant about keeping this campaign front and center for all to witness and have a say.

The JCAC stood alongside Take ‘Em Down Jax (TEDJ), Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN), Metro Gardens Neighborhood Association, Jacksonville Immigrant Rights Alliance (JIRA), Jax Tenants Union (JTU), and The Red Alliance.

Wells Todd, a veteran activist, TEDJ front-runner and respected Jacksonville elder, stated, “These jails are built not only to oppress us and use us for free labor, but also as an alternative to providing communities their needs.”

Attendees also heard from Metro Gardens lead activist, Lydia Bell, about how the demands of Brentwood are being ignored, which is a direct reflection of the council’s intent to pursue financial gain at the expense of Black and brown communities. The jail is a continued representation of the council’s desire to save the best for themselves, while regular working class people are forced to pay the price.

City leaders have been vague about the location of this new jail. There is discussion of its construction on either the Westside or the Northside. The Westside is representative of many white working-class neighborhoods. The Northside is representative of many historically Black neighborhoods that continue to struggle against redlining and systemic racism.

After making it clear how far-reaching an issue the jail is for every aspect of community health, Jacksonville residents filed into the chambers to make their voices heard, yet again proving to be the collective majority.

Residents argue that the funds would be better invested into an all-encompassing “People’s Budget,” focusing on housing, education, food access, and more. JCAC member Ash Chatmon stated, “We want to see our money go to programs and institutions that meet our needs. Mass incarceration is a parasite that sucks the life and resources out of our community, and it fails to solve any of the underlying issues. This is not a jail issue, this is a policy issue; this is a manufactured problem.”

Despite these concerns, Jacksonville City Council has made it clear that they are most focused about the possibility of what could develop where the current jail sits – an ideal riverfront property with a central location.

A resident stated, “We no longer come to city council to try to appeal to council members’ morality, as they have proven to be lacking. We speak to them in words they understand: Reallocation of votes and funding. When our rights and needs are held over our heads like a carrot on a stick, we refuse to chase false promises and instead turn to face our neighbors and community at large.”

As succinctly stated by activist and community member Denise Scott, “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.”

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee says the fight in opposition of a new jail is ongoing, and they plan to be at all upcoming city council meetings to make their voices heard.

