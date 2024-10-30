Jacksonville demands ‘Justice for Woo’

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Saturday afternoon, October 19, the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) became a platform for calls for justice as over 80 people rallied to honor Dejuane “Woo” Hayden, a 30-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police officer Bradley Griffitts. Organized by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC), the event drew family, friends, and community members demanding accountability and answers.

Protesters carrying signs reading “Justice for Dejuane” and “Community control of the police,” chanted in unison, demanding transparency in the investigation surrounding Hayden's death. The atmosphere was a mix of grief and determination as those closest to Hayden shared emotional testimonies about his life and the impact of his loss. “You can’t get a life back, and we just want some accountability,” said Hayden’s friend.

The incident took place last week, when officers accused Hayden of committing gang-related activities. The JCAC, family, and friends argue that at the time of the shooting, Hayden was attempting to run away and did not pose an immediate danger to the officers or the public. Community members expressed that shooting an unarmed man in the back as he runs away is not justified, highlighting the historical use of murderous tactics by JSO.

“They keep saying ‘gang member,’” Hayden’s brother said about JSO. “As soon as they see two, three people, they label it as gang members. We’re just a bunch of kids.”

The JSO has stated that officer Griffitts has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Organizers from the JCAC emphasized that the rally was not just about Hayden's death but part of a broader movement to address systemic issues within law enforcement.

At the rally, the JCAC presented a four-point list of demands aimed at addressing what they view as persistent issues with the JSO and broader systemic problems in law enforcement. The demands focus on immediate action and long-term reforms to improve public safety and accountability.

The JCAC is calling for the immediate disbandment of the JSO Gang Unit, which they say disproportionately targets Black and brown communities and contributes to over-policing. Advocates argue that the unit's practices often involve aggressive tactics that escalate situations, leading to unjustified arrests and murder. According to JCAC organizers, dismantling the JSO Gang Unit would be a step toward ending the criminalization of communities of color and redirecting resources toward community-centered approaches to public safety.

One of the central demands is the firing and indictment of Officer Bradley Griffitts, who was identified as the officer involved in the shooting of Dejuane Hayden. The JCAC shed light on Griffitts’ history of complaints and uses of force, murdering two individuals in six years, warranting his immediate dismissal and prosecution. The organization is urging local officials to take decisive action to hold him accountable, citing the need for justice in the wake of Hayden’s death and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The JCAC is advocating for the creation of a Public Safety Committee, which would serve as an independent oversight body to review police conduct and address community concerns. The goal is to foster greater transparency and community involvement in decisions regarding public safety, providing a platform for civilians to have a say in police policies and practices.

Finally, the JCAC demands stronger measures for police accountability, including the mandatory release of body camera footage in cases of police shootings, a reduction in qualified immunity protections for officers, and stricter disciplinary policies for misconduct. The organization is pushing for reforms that would not only hold individual officers accountable but also address systemic problems within the department.

For Hayden’s family and friends, the path to justice remains long and uncertain, but the community vowed to keep fighting. “My little brother was a good person,” Hayden’s brother said. “Long live Woo,” the crowd chanted.

