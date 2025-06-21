Jacksonville continues to demand “Justice for Charles,” community control of the police

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – Around 50 community members rallied outside the Duval County Courthouse on Friday, June 20, to demand Justice for Charles Faggart and police accountability. Organized by the family of Charles Faggart along with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee and Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, community members rallied almost two months after Faggart’s death at the hands of nine Jacksonville Sheriff Office’s (JSO) correctional officers.

Those officers have been reassigned to the courthouse and other areas while the state attorney and JSO investigation continues. The cops involved in Faggart’s death names are Sergeant W.H. Cox, Officer T.C. Pennamon, Officer G.L. Mckinnis, Officer D.D. Thomas, Officer M.E. Sullivan, Officer P.L. Collins, Officer A.K. Maygoo, Officer E. Kurtovic, and Officer J.J. Bullard.

Sergeant Cox had previously been known as one of the ringleaders of brutality in the jail, with his name being brought up by community members in the past.

Medical records reports released by Charles Faggart’s family showed he was tasered and pepper sprayed, with injuries consistent with being beaten. JSO had previously released a heavily redacted reported seeking to claim Faggart had taken fentanyl. His medical reports showed JSO’s claims to be flat out lies. This was the most recent of protests the community has had demanding justice for Charles.

“I think it’s incredible that people would gather to demand justice for Charles; that shows that he is loved, that his family is loved, and that we’re not backing down anytime soon,” said Jacksonville Community Action Committee member Neal Jefferson.

Tracey Karpas, the mother of Charles Faggart, said she was frustrated that the cops involved are back on the job as the investigation goes on.

“I don’t think it’s fair that they’re even working. I don’t how can that be,” Karpas said.

Protesters led chants of, “We want justice; you say how? Community control of the police now” along with chants demanding justice for Charles Faggart.

The family and community members vow to keep demanding justice until it’s won.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #CommunityControl