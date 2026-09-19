Jacksonville concludes 2nd year of popular education series

By staff

Jacksonville, FL– As summer comes to a close, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) has completed a second year of their Popular Education in the Park series.

Each summer, the committee chooses a series of public parks in primarily Black neighborhoods to host a teach-in and barbecue. The heart of the series is the outreach. Leading up to each event, the group contacts neighborhood associations, businesses and churches. Most importantly, they knock on doors to invite residents into the space to discuss the needs in the neighborhood. This season, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee knocked on over 600 doors to listen to the concerns of Jacksonville residents who often go unheard.

“The strength of this series is really just meeting people where they're at,” said Ash Chatmon, a community organizer with the Jacksonville Community Action Committee. “I think our city intentionally sets so many important conversations during work hours. They don't want to give us a chance to really speak out. Popular Education in the Park proves people have a lot to say about what's happening in this city and a lot of needs that aren't being met.”

This year's series focused on neighborhoods around Riverview Park, Panama Park and Marion Park. Primary concerns of residents were around infrastructure, such as damaged roads, rising utility costs, mental health resources, and concerns that, as Jacksonville rapidly develops, some parts of town will be left behind in budget priorities.

The series concluded with a special commemoration of Black August. Black August is a month-long observance to honor Black political prisoners and fallen freedom fighters around the world. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee recognized this history by presenting a plaque to honor A Mother's Cry, a coalition of local mothers and siblings who have lost their loved ones to the excessive force of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The event also included educational sessions on self-determination through voting rights, political prisoners in the Black Belt South, and a dive into JCAC’s joint campaign with A Mothers Cry to establish a Mental Health Emergency Response Team that responds to vulnerable individuals with trained mental health professionals instead of inept and dangerous officers.

The event was uplifted with performances by local poets and onsite childcare.

The Jacksonville Community Action Committee encouraged all attendees to learn more about their campaigns and stay updated on their upcoming events.

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