Jacksonville community rallies to demand arms embargo on Israel

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Saturday, November 16, people of conscience in Jacksonville rallied in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Over 100 protesters demanded an arms embargo on Israel, chanting “Israel bombs, USA pays!” Protesters also had local demands for the Jacksonville Port Authority-JAXPORT to cut ties with the shipping and logistics company Maersk, as long as that company continues to ship weapons and weapons components used by Israel.

Speakers emphasized that the people's movements would remain steadfast in the fight for the self-determination of the Palestinian people. “Our fire is still lit, and we won't stop until Gaza is free,” said a member of the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network.

Onlookers and passing drivers showed their support by joining chants, honking and cheering the protesters on. With signs reading, “We want genocide out of JAXPORT,” the crowd chanted, “Mask off Maersk, mask off Maersk!”

Community leaders made it clear that the fight for a liberated Palestine is a part of the fight against U.S. imperialism - that only the people can save us, and that the power of the people is much greater than the ruling class. Ryan Delaney from the Freedom Road Socialist Organization emphasized, “When we see moments of revolution, of people taking their futures into their hands, we see that as the right side of history, and we see that as the road to freedom.”

As the U.S. Senate is days away from voting on a bill that would block $20 billion of weapons to Israel, protesters in Jacksonville maintain that the people's movements are at the helm of this fight, and they won't stop until they win.

