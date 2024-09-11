Jacksonville Community Action Committee holds Black August event, continues fight for Black liberation

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Saturday, August 24, the Jacksonville Community Action Committee (JCAC) held its annual Black August event, remembering the tradition of what Black August means to the struggle for Black liberation, along with spotlighting various struggles happening in the community. Around 70 community members attended the event, which took place at Cafe Resistance off Soutel Road, one of the centers of the Black community in Jacksonville.

Presenters spoke about what Black liberation means to them, along with hearing a brief political education about the fight for Black self-determination in the deep South. Along with political education, various speakers from different community grassroots organization spoke, including Anthony Brown with the Red Alliance for Justice, who spoke about the need to fight redlining and the need to fight for Black ownership of our communities.

Natassia Woods, the mother of La’Keian Woods, spoke about, the fight for justice for her son, who was brutalized by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cops last year. She spoke about why groups like the JCAC are important, because if it wasn’t for family and the community fighting, her son would still be in prison facing bogus charges. Due to efforts by JCAC alongside the family, the trumped-charges against La’Keian Woods were dropped.

The event also had performers from poets to dance performers delight the audience with a showcase of their arts. At the end of the event, JCAC honored longtime community activist Wells Todd with Take Em Down Jacksonville, who has been in the struggle for well over 40 years. Wells Todd spoke about, the need to fight for Black liberation and the only way we can get Black liberation is if we abolish imperialism.

The JCAC hosts also spoke about the need to continue to fight for community control of the police through a Public Safety Committee, along with fighting for a People’s Budget that prioritizes city money going to the community, not just for more cops.

The community members who attended event enjoyed food and drinks and heard about upcoming events. For more information on the JCAC, visit jaxtakesaction.org or Jax Takes Action on social media.

