Iron Mountain workers march in May Day show of strength against Trump

By staff

Iron Mountain, MI – In a powerful display of unity and defiance, approximately 150 people gathered in the heart of this traditionally conservative town on Saturday, May 3, to commemorate International Workers’ Day. The May Day rally, organized by local activists and labor leaders, signaled a growing tide of resistance to Trump and a renewed commitment to solidarity in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Hosted at the County Courthouse under sunny skies and surrounded by iron-rich hills that echo the labor struggles of the past, the rally featured speakers from unions such as the United Food and Commercial Workers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, as well as a passionate address by a local food bank organizer who linked the fight against hunger to the broader struggle for economic justice.

Jay Gibbs, one of the event’s organizers and featured speakers, was very enthusiastic, stating, “It was fantastic to see nearly 200 people come out and show support and solidarity for the workers of this community, and we hope to see those numbers continue to grow.”

In a town where right-wing politics often dominate, the turnout was a bold statement. “You can feel the shift,” said one participant. “People are tired of being trampled by billionaires, by politicians who talk about jobs while gutting unions, and by a system that puts profit over people.”

The rally included chants, handmade signs calling for decent wages and an end to corporate greed, and an unmistakable sense that the working class in Iron Mountain is waking up and rising. Organizers vowed to build on this momentum. “This is just the beginning,” Gibbs said. “We’re not just commemorating May Day, we’re building a movement.”

