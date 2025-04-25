Iowa: Small town community mobilizes for solidarity, immigrant rights and public education

By staff

Decorah, IA – On a clear Saturday afternoon, April 19, members of FRSO and a crowd of over 250 people gathered at Carl Selland Wayside Park in Decorah to send a message loud and clear – “Hands off our communities, hands off our rights.” The rally, organized by NE Iowa Indivisible, was the second in an ongoing series of public actions aimed at promoting solidarity in the face of growing reactionary threats.

The crowd stretched along the College Drive Bridge, holding signs that read “Support immigrants and refugees” and “Public education is the foundation of our democracy.” Passing cars honked in support — some offered middle fingers in response — but the demonstrators stood their ground. Shoulder to shoulder, they made it known, Northeast Iowa isn’t staying silent.

Decorah resident and longtime activist Liz Rog led the group in protest songs, calling out lyrics through a megaphone as the crowd sang along.

Joshua Ratel-Khan, a member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, “The rally wasn’t just about making noise. It was about building a base. Organizers made clear this was part of a broader strategy, one that includes continued public demonstrations, mutual aid and voter pressure campaigns targeting local and state officials.”

Attendees ranged from young families to longtime labor activists. Many carried handmade signs, while others simply showed up to be counted, to stand in visible defiance of policies and rhetoric that target immigrants, undermine public education and take way our rights.

As the crowd began to disperse, the message remained: people are ready to fight back. Not just today, but for the long haul.

#DecorahIA #IA #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #HandsOff