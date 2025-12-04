International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People commemorated in Jacksonville, FL

By staff

Jacksonville FL – On Saturday, November 29, the Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network (JPSN) marched in commemoration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The crowd first rallied at Memorial Park, marched through the Riverside area, and met again at Riverside Park for a second program of speakers from various other organizations. About 40 people attended, with chants of “No more genocidal cargo, we demand an arms embargo” echoing throughout the area.

People in attendance were reminded that standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people means more than just rhetorical support, it means organized action. Speakers from JPSN highlighted the local opportunity to target an institution complicit in the facilitation of the transfer of weapons to the Zionist entity, namely, the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT).

JAXPORT holds contracts with shipping and logistics companies Maersk and ZIM, who both have transferred weapons and weapons components to further the Zionist occupation of historic Palestine and ongoing genocide.

“As a solidarity organization, we recognize how important it is to keep organizing for Palestine and to pressure our own local institutions complicit in genocide such as JAXPORT,” says Sara Haddad, communications committee member of JPSN. A large banner reading, “Genocide out of JAXPORT” rose to meet the treeline surrounding the park’s perimeter.

As the march passed through the crowded downtown area, many onlookers began to chant and clap along with the protest. Members of JPSN flyered supportive and interested bystanders with information regarding the organization’s ongoing campaigns.

Attendees heard about the connections between political movements, such as between the surveillance and targeting of immigrant communities, and that of anti-war activists across the country facing political repression, and in some cases, deportation. Speakers representing the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) and the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) drew clear connections between these struggles.

Speakers at the rally said Western imperialism seeks to impose itself on the other nations across the globe. Leah Grady of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, we must recommit ourselves to the struggle for a liberated Palestine, from the river to the sea. We must reject normalization, and we must stay steadfast in our fight against imperialism wherever it rears its head.”

As the Zionist entity continues to flagrantly violate the terms of the ceasefire deal on a daily basis, solidarity organizations must stay committed to the struggle for Palestinian liberation and embody the spirit of sumud (steadfastness) after the brave and courageous people of Palestine.

#JacksonvilleFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #JPSN