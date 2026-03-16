Indianapolis residents rally to demand end to U.S. war on Iran

By Reed Stoerck

Indianapolis, IN – On Sunday, March 15, braving forceful winds, around 20 Indiana residents from around the state gathered in downtown Indianapolis to demand that the United States end its criminal war on Iran and the entire Middle East.

The protest was organized by FRSO Indiana, SDS at Purdue, and SDS at Butler, who answered the national call to action by the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN).

Protesters opened the rally with chants “No justice, no peace, U.S. out of the Middle East,” “From Iran to Palestine, killing children is a crime,” “From Iran to the Philippines, stop the U.S. war machine” and “No blood for oil, U.S. out of foreign soil!” The crowd was highly energized, receiving supportive honks from passing cars and raised fists throughout the rally.

The U.S. war on Iran, waged alongside its partner in genocide, Israel, is now in its second week and shows no signs of letting up. The U.S. has repeatedly claimed that Iran is in disarray and on the brink of defeat, all while the Iranians have launched over 40 waves of coordinated missile attacks on strategic U.S. military assets and Israel. More than 2100 people have already been killed in Iran, and over 3 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

“We do not want anyone, Iranian or American, dying for this cruel and senseless war,” said FRSO organizer Erica Schnieder.

Speakers denounced the criminal actions of Trump and Israel, calling out their hatred and abuse of women and disregard for humanity. The crowd held a moment of silence for the over 185 young schoolgirls killed in Minab on the first day of the war as attendees held signs with the names and faces of each person who lost their lives.

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