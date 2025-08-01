Illinois Palestine solidarity activists disrupt Reps’ town hall meetings on back-to-back nights

By staff

La Grange, IL- 50 activists disrupted Congressman Sean Casten’s town hall on Wednesday night, July 30. They raised their voices to demand that Casten sign the Block the Bombs act. Some of the same organizers had disrupted Congressman Bill Foster’s town hall on Tuesday night to make the same demand.

“Casten, Foster, Schakowsky, Quigley, and of course Durbin and Duckworth, they all have Palestinian blood on their hands,” said Nick Sous of the US Palestinian Community Network-Chicago, which helped organize both actions and many others targeting U.S. congresspeople over the past two years. “This is why we won’t allow them to go out in public for even one second without being confronted for their complicity.”

“You talk about how the Republicans are using tax dollars wrong. The Democrats are using it wrong too,” a protester said to Bill Foster in Aurora. Activists disrupted one at a time before being shoved out by security guards. They called Foster out for his past votes in support of funding for Israel and his receiving AIPAC money.

Protesters used the same rolling disruption tactic on Representative Sean Casten the next day. Some also linked arms and declared that they would not leave until Casten promised to sign the Block the Bombs act sponsored by Delia Ramirez. Police officers yanked their arms apart and dragged them out of the building while they chanted “We’re not tired! We’re not stopping while Israeli bombs are dropping!”

“You should be angry at a genocide,” Rania Salem with USPCN said to the dozens of Illinoisians in the room on Wednesday. “You all don't have access to free healthcare or education because your money is being funneled into supporting a genocide!”

“We are here to tell [Casten] it's no business as usual. We are shutting shit down!” Tulsi McDaniels, with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said outside.

“He signed a letter calling for an investigation into the Gaza Humanitarian Fund. How long will that take? He should have acted months ago! He needs to sign the Block the Bombs Act! He had all his officers assault us and force us out the room,” McDaniels continued.

“This investigation into the GHF is a fraud,” Sous added. “When Israel was doing the same thing, Sean Casten kept his mouth shut.”

Casten left the podium after several disruptors spoke up. He has only completed one town hall in the past two years due to consistent protests.

Organizers urged protesters to sign the Illinois divestment petition and attend the next weekly Coalition for Justice in Palestine protest on Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive in Chicago.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #USPCN #CAARPR