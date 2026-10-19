Hundreds rally against Trump for No Kings in Grand Rapids, MI

By Eduardo Montiel

Grand Rapids, MI – The Grand Rapids Coalition Against Trump joined hundreds of people in the October 17 No Kings Day rally. The coalition showed up as a contingent at 10:30 a.m. to lead chants against the Trump administration. Activists shouted, “Get Trump out!”

The main focus of the contingent was to speak on the attacks Trump has launched against working-class people at home and abroad. Signs read “Fight Trump's agenda” and “End Trump's war on Iran.”

The Grand Rapids Coalition Against Trump is made up of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, IATSE Local 26.

Programming for the rest of the event began at 11:30. A local band opened the rally with some live blues music, as Kent County Indivisible urged people to cast an early ballot. A speaker from UCC Powerfund stated, “There’s so much happening to us, to our neighbors and around us, but we know history has shown us that when people rise, guess what y’all? Kingdoms fall and so do oppressive systems.”

After the speeches, The Coalition Against Trump continued its chants to an energetic crowd that began to march. Hundreds of people then took to streets, chanting for an end to Trump's attacks.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #NoKings